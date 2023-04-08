Capital City Trust Co. FL Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.0 %

CAT opened at $209.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar



Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

