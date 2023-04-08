Capital City Trust Co. FL Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

TRV opened at $171.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

