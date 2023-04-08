Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $13.38 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $13.38 billion and $206.81 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.53 or 0.06637328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00062825 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003063 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,660,688,967 coins and its circulating supply is 34,758,184,075 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

