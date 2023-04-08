Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,057.40.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.5253 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

