Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.60 and last traded at $65.39. Approximately 1,088,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,298,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Catalent Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 25.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

