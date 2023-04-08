Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 2.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,953 shares of company stock worth $12,264,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.17. 4,180,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.70 and a 200 day moving average of $225.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

