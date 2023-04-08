CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,306 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CBIZ worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CBIZ by 581.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ opened at $49.10 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

