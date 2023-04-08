Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Piper Sandler

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.70%.

In other Centerspace news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $52,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,565.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Centerspace by 395.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Centerspace during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Centerspace by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Centerspace by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.