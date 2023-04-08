Chiliz One Day Volume Hits $323.20 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Chiliz has a market cap of $909.31 million and $323.20 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00337719 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,674,440 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

