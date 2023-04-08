Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) PT Raised to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of CINF opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

