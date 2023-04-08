Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.30. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.