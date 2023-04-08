Citigroup Cuts Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $48.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WHD has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Cactus stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Cactus had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $187.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 286.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

