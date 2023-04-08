Citigroup Upgrades Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AEOXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €125.00 ($135.87) to €134.00 ($145.65) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($123.91) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Shares of AEOXF opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

