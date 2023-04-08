City Holding Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,808,000 after buying an additional 145,887 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.02. The firm has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

