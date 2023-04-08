City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 691.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 74.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after buying an additional 828,258 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.