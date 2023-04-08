City Holding Co. Buys 1,925 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,952,000 after acquiring an additional 631,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $161.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.11 and its 200-day moving average is $152.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

