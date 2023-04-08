City Holding Co. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWR stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $122.07.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.