City Holding Co. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

NSC stock opened at $205.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

