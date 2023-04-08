City Holding Co. Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

LOW stock opened at $198.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.