City Holding Co. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

