City Holding Co. Has $8.66 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 1.6% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 190,622 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 209,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 55,551 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $677.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.