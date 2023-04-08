City Holding Co. Purchases 50,100 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 2,505.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 70,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PJUL opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

