Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given New GBX 2,545 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,125 ($26.39) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.29) to GBX 2,500 ($31.05) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,700 ($33.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

