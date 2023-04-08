Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Cogent Communications makes up 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $34,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 66.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,777. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 587.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $151.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.89 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,363.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

