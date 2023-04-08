Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. 20,359,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,060,212. The company has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

