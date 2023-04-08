Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

CBSH opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

