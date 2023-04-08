Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Vehicle Group

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 5,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,880.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

