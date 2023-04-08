Conflux Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $131.92 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,032.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00322691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00565595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00073084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00444399 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003557 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,605,086 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,781,516,559.199946 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.37540642 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $130,803,245.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

