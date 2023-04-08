Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of CWCO opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 452.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 171,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 55.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 390,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 139,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

