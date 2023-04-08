Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.