Contrasting MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beyond Commerce and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -32.60% N/A -25.70% MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% N/A -755.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.05 million 0.81 -$9.16 million N/A N/A MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 5.36 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

MGT Capital Investments beats Beyond Commerce on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

