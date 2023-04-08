Cortland Associates Inc. MO Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

