Cortland Associates Inc. MO Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,849,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,171,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alibaba Group

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.