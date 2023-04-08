Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 215 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.