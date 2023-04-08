Cowa LLC Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cowa LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 815,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,930,000 after purchasing an additional 607,191 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.69. 2,031,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 99.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.