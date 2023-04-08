Cowa LLC Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. 23,484,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,441,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

