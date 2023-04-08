Cowa LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3,422.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,111,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,867,721. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.