Cowa LLC Lowers Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cowa LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,237,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 398,950 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Old Republic International by 166.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 890,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

