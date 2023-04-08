Cowa LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Cowa LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,537,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 795,925 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at $9,104,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at $6,663,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at $6,412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 392,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 0.2 %

OEC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 460,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

