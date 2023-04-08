Cowa LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cowa LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. 2,690,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,878. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

