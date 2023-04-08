Cowa LLC Sells 795 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cowa LLC reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.65. 38,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,287. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $174.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.