Cowa LLC Sells 9,978 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cowa LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.2% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 1,211,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

