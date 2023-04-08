Cowa LLC Trims Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cowa LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,020 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.9% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cowa LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 307,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60,954 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 213,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 101,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 125,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. 408,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

