Cowa LLC Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cowa LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.30. 2,966,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,486. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

