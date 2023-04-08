CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $189.26

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.26 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 174.50 ($2.17). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 174.75 ($2.17), with a volume of 132,470 shares trading hands.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.93. The stock has a market cap of £116.89 million, a P/E ratio of 397.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,363.64%.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.