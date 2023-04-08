Critical Contrast: Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) & Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 17.77% -53.40% 8.99% Smart Sand -0.27% -0.29% -0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centrus Energy and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Smart Sand has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.51%. Given Smart Sand’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and Smart Sand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $293.80 million 1.49 $52.20 million $3.38 8.85 Smart Sand $255.74 million 0.31 -$700,000.00 ($0.02) -86.46

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand. Smart Sand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Smart Sand on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

