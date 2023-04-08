Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after buying an additional 136,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,795. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.72.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

