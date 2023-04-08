Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.10. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

