Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.10. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.
Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
