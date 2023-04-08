D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $10.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $203.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The company has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

