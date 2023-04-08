D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
